NBI uncovers warehouse containing smuggled vehicle parts

Smuggled vehicle parts valued at P8 billion were seized during a raid by the National Bureau of Investigation (BI) in a warehouse in Marilao, Bulacan Wednesday.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the operation was based on the complaint of a vehicle owner who nearly died due to substandard tires.

Santiago did not reply when asked in a message on Viber if foreigners were involved in the smuggling.

He urged the public not to buy substandard tires as it could lead to road crashes.

The warehouse has tires for motorcycles, tractors, trucks and buses. DMS