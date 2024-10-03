Japanese member of telecom fraud syndicate arrested

By Robina Asido

A 36-year-old Japanese fugitive who is a member of a telecom fraud syndicate from Cambodia was arrested in Quezon City on Tuesday afternoon.

Sasaki Yohei was arrested by government authorities at 14 Queen Residences, Mercury St, Barangay Tandang Sora at 3:04 pm.

Sasaki was apprehended based on the Bureau of Immigration (BI) Mission Order No. 2024-273 for violation of Philippine Immigration Law, Commonwealth Act No. 613, being an undesirable alien.

In an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Search Unit Chief Rendel Ryan Sy said Sasaki is one of the 10 members of the Japanese telecom scam syndicate who escaped from Cambodia and hid in the Philippines weeks before four of its other members were arrested in Pasay City and Paranaque City last July.

"They were able to enter here because during that time there was no warrant (of arrest) forwarded to us yet and there was no Interpol Red Notice. If there was an Interpol Red Notice, most likely they will be flagged (down) in our airport," he explained.

Sy noted that based on the information from the Japanese authorities, this syndicate has victimized a lot of elders in Japan.

According to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) "based on the request warrant of Naoki Matsuda, chief inspector of Omiya Judicial Police, the subject (Sasaki) is identified as the buyer who purchases daily necessities and water-soluble paper for the group and a man of bad conduct with criminal records such as theft and breaking into a residence."

Sy said aside from ''four or five'' other members of the Japanese telecom scam syndicate who are still at large, the BI is also investigating other Japanese and Filipinos who are allegedly harboring these fugitives in the country.

"Initially there are 10 of them based on the copy of the warrant, but there is a possibility that it will increase because we are investigating other Japanese nationals who are helping them here in the Philippines. There is a possibility that they have involvement in their (illegal) operation," he said.

"Aside from telecom fraud operations they are helping these fugitives to hide or establish residence here so we can also charge them for harboring fugitives, we are studying that right now," he added.

Sy noted that based on their information other members of the syndicates were located outside Metro Manila.

"We have information that some of them are outside Metro Manila, it's very challenging because there are other people who are helping them. So we're (also) trying to go after those who are helping them to hide or set up their office here," he said.

In a previous interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, NCRPO Regional Director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the NCRPO are coordinating with the BI for the arrest of four other members of the Japanese telecom fraud syndicate monitored in Cebu.

“Maybe they are all in Cebu and we are continuously in coordination with the Immigration to arrest them. Four of them," he said.

Sy do not yet have information on the possible schedule of deportation of Sasaki, but he said that the Japanese fugitive was turned over to the detention facility of the bureau in Taguig City. DMS