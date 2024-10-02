“Julian” intensifies into super typhoon, to return to PAR by Wednesday

“Julian” intensified into a super typhoon on Tuesday morning and temporarily exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) region but is expected to return by Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Serves Administration (Pagasa) said.

In a phone interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun, Pagasa weather specialist Lorie dela Cruz said “Julian” could return to the PAR by Wednesday morning or afternoon.

She added that it could come back as a super typhoon or typhoon.

In a bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Julian” was last seen 235 kilometers west of Itbayat, Batanes outside of PAR.

It had maximum winds of 195 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 240 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa raised Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal Number Two over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Ilocos Norte, and the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal Number One was raised over rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the northern portion of Aurora and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija.

“Julian” is expected to recurve towards the sea southwest of Taiwan through Wednesday morning.

It is forecast to make landfall along the southwestern coast of Taiwan by Wednesday morning or afternoon then move northeast towards the East China Sea.

By Thursday evening or Friday morning, “Julian” will exit PAR and then turn northwest on Friday evening to Saturday morning over the East China Sea. Jaspearl Tan/DMS