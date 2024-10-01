NBI special task force agent charged for "abhorrent deed"

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) charged one of its agents who committed an "abhorrent deed" during an operation in Makati City early this month.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago directed the Internal Affairs Division (IAD) to immediately conduct a meticulous investigation after information belatedly reached his office that one of the members of its Special Task Force (STF) committed an abhorrent deed during the operation which resulted to the arrest of a female Vietnamese national and two Filipinas in Makati City last Sept. 11.

The NBI did not specify what kind of "abhorrent deed" was done by its agent but it noted that "this information should have been reported promptly as it affects not only the operation's credibility but the NBI's reputation."

Santiago also issued an order grounding the STF, thus prohibiting the Task Force from conducting any operation.

"When the report came in positive, the Director himself confronted the agent involved. In his embarrassment, the agent decided to tender his resignation from the service which was accepted by the Director," the NBI statement said.

"Knowing that a mere resignation was not enough, the NBI also filed the appropriate criminal charge against the said agent before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Makati City," it added.

The NBI did not disclose what charge was filed against the agent but noted that "the filing of cases underscores the policy of non-tolerance for any improper and irregular behavior."

"This incident, however, exceeds mere impropriety and irregularity by far. It is illegal, unlawful, unethical, gruesome, grotesque and outrightly unacceptable," it stated.

"Meanwhile, in his commitment to the mandate of the STF, the Director caused the total overhaul of the composition of the STF," it noted.

Santiago assures to extend his full support to the agents and personnel of the NBI who perform their duties satisfactorily, but warns those who use the NBI to advance their depraved agenda that he will leave them no quarter.

He also assures that the NBI will not deviate from its commitment to law and justice, as he vows to dedicate his remaining years in public service to preserve the prestige and excellence of the bureau.

To ensure that the NBI is free from miscreants and rogue elements, Santiago also ordered for the sterner selection process for agents and personnel of the bureau so that the same incident will also be prevented in the future. Robina Asido/DMS