BARMM attracts P4 billion investments this year

Significantly improved peace and order situation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has resulted in P4 billion worth of investments this year, a BARMM official said on Saturday.

“Last year, we were able to record P3.4 billion pesos worth of investments that translated into around 1,900 job opportunities. This year alone, hindi pa po tapos iyong 2024 but we are already at four billion pesos,” BARMM Cabinet Secretary and spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun said in a news forum in Quezon City.

Pendatun said the investments were made possible by the improvement of the peace and order situation in the region.

“In terms of the overall peace and security situation ay malaki na ho iyong improvement. In fact, because of our better peace and security situation ay nakakapag-invite na ho tayo ng investments in the region,” Pendatun said.

While the vertical conflict involving revolutionary groups versus security forces has essentially been addressed by the peace process, Pendatun admitted there are still horizontal conflicts that need to be resolved.

The horizontal conflicts are rido, or clan wars in addition to other crimes occurring in the Bangsamoro region, he said.

Pendatun said the latest investment recorded is for the planned establishment of an upscale resort in Tawi-Tawi, which is expected to boost the province’s tourism.

“This is a mixture of all the factors and pinakamalaki ho diyan is iyong better peace and security situation in the region,” he said.

According to Pendatun, the authorities are focused on preparations for the elections next year. Presidential News Desk