''Julian'' intensities into tropical storm, may become super typhoon on Monday: Pagasa

''Julian'' transformed into a tropical storm, leading the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday to raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 over Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and other areas in northern Luzon.

"Julian" is expected intensify throughout its forecast period and may reach super typhoon category by Monday, said Pagasa.

''Julian'' had winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour. It was located 380 km east of Aparri, Cagayan.

It is moving northwest.

Covered by Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number were Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Natonin, Paracelis), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista), Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Pagasa said "Julian" will be closest or make landfall in Batanes or Babuyan Islands on Tuesday before heading north northeastward over the waters of East Taiwan.

Heavy to intense rains are expected in Babuyan Islands while moderate to heavy rains are forecast in Batanes, mainland Cagayan, Isabela, and Ilocos Norte, Pagasa said.

On Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon, heavy to intense rains are likely in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte and moderate to heavy rains are likely in Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, La Union, Benguet, and Pangasinan. Mari Manalili/DMS