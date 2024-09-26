AFP wants Typhoon missile system to stay here ''forever''

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. wants the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) or Typhoon missile system of the United States Army to stay in the country "forever" amid China's demand for its immediate removal from the Philippines.

"If I were given the choice, I would like to have the Typhoons here in the Philippines forever, because we need it for our defense," Brawner said in an interview with reporters at the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition in Pasay City on Wednesday.

"We are building our defenses, so whether it is Typhoon, whether it is Brahmos, whether it is the other missile system that we need for our defense we will do it," he added.

Brawner said he informed the United States about their request for the typhoon to stay in the country during the Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) meeting in Baguio City and the recent Indo-Pacific conference in Hawaii.

"Of course, we already mentioned our intention that if possible for the Typhoon to stay here in the Philippines... we're still waiting for their response," he said.

Amid China's demand for the removal of the Typhoon in the country, noting that its presence in the Philippines "incite geopolitical confrontation and arms race", Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said that China should stop their illegal activities before they interfere with the AFP's effort to build up the country's credible defense posture.

"They should first stop their illegal activities, get out of the West Philippine Sea, take away their ballistic capabilities, destroy their nuclear arsenal, before they interfere with our creating a credible deterrent," he said.

"Why don't they lead by example? Destroy their nuclear arsenal. Remove all their ballistic missile capabilities. Get out of the West Philippine Sea and get out of Mischief reef. I mean, don't throw stones when you live in a glass house. and goes for other countries also that are worried about our defensive capability enhancement. Don't throw stones if you live in glass houses," he added. Robina Asido/DMS