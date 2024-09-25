OCD official expressed sympathy for Japan flood victims and calls for preparedness among Filipinos

In light of the devastating flooding and landslides that have recently struck central Japan, Civil Defense Administrator USEC Ariel Nepomuceno extends heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families affected by this tragedy. The recent disaster has claimed at least seven lives, with many others injured and missing as rescuers continue to search through the debris-strewn banks of a river.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss and suffering experienced by the people of Japan during this catastrophic event," said USEC Nepomuceno. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with our neighbors and are ready to offer support in any way we can.”

The heavy rains that have pounded the region, recording over 540 millimeters (21 inches) in Wajima over just 72 hours, have been described as the most significant continuous rainfall in decades. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of severe weather events and the importance of being prepared.

USEC Nepomuceno urges all Filipinos to take this moment to prioritize disaster preparedness. “As we witness the impact of natural hazards around the world, it is crucial that we, too, prepare ourselves and our communities. We must ensure that we have emergency plans in place, sufficient supplies, and a strong awareness of the risks we face in our own country.”

The Office of Civil Defense is committed to enhancing disaster resilience and response capabilities across the nation. We encourage every Filipino to engage in community preparedness activities and to stay informed about potential risks and safety measures. Office of Civil Defense