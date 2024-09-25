More JASDF to join this year's Doshin-Bayanihan

More Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) forces will be deployed to participate in this year's bilateral exercise with the Philippine Air Force, a military spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, Philippine Air Force public affairs chief said the 3rd iteration of Doshin-Bayanihan that will be held in Mactan, Cebu next month will be participated by a total of 33 members of the JASDF and 127 troops from the Philippine Air Force.

This will be the highest number of Japan Air Self Defense Forces that will be deployed for Doshin-Bayanihan in the Philippines noting that only 16 JASDF have joined the 2nd iteration in Pampanga last 2022 and 12 other members for the very first iteration in 2021.

However, the number of the participating members from the Philippine Air Force has been reduced after it increased from 20 in 2021 to 309 in 2022.

Castillo said the Doshin-Bayanihan, which will be conducted from October 2 to 6, 2024 includes humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) exercise, aerial drops training as well as subject matter experts exchanges and exercises on mass casualty air evacuation.

She noted that one C130 aircraft from Japan and another one from the Philippine Air Force will participate in the exercise. Robina Asido/DMS