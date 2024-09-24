Senate committee approves Office of the President’s proposed 2025 budget

A Senate panel approved the proposed P10.5-billion budget of the Office of the President for 2025 without interpellation on Monday.

During the hearing, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said that next year’s budget was lower by 1.88 percent than the 2024 budget.

“We believe that the amount will be enough for the President to meet the exacting demands of being the head of state and of government, the chief architect of foreign policy, and the commander-in-chief,” Bersamin said.

“Despite a reduction in the budget being proposed rest assured, your honors, that the same will not affect the delivery of services of the President to our people,” he added.

The deliberation finished within 10 minutes after Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada made a motion to terminate it and submit it to the plenary.

Senator Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate Finance Subcommittee A, seconded the motion. Jaspearl Tan/DMS