DOH holds nationwide vaccination program on October 7

The Department of Health (DOH) will hold a nationwide vaccination program in public schools on October 7 to address the low level of immunization.

In its report on Tuesday, the DOH said the coverage of fully immunized children in the country is down to 34.7 percent as of July.

In a Palace briefing, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa , students in Grades 1 and 7 in public schools will be given vaccines for measles, rubella, tetanus, and diphtheria.

Nine-year-old female students will also receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered the Presidential Communications Office to work with the DOH in making sure the urgency of kids being vaccinated is conveyed. DMS