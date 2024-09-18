Enhanced southwest monsoon to bring rains as ‘Gener’ exits PAR: Pagasa

Tropical Depression ‘Gener’ is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) late Tuesday or Wednesday but it will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains until Thursday.

It was located at 235 kilometers west-northwest of Baguio City moving 30 kilometers per hour westward with 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of 70 kilometers per hour.

Heavy to intense rains are expected over Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique, and Negros Occidental.

Moderate to heavy rainfall are expected on Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, the rest of Western Visayas, Negros Island Region (NIR), Zamboanga del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and Maguindanao del Sur.

On Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon heavy rains are expected to continue in Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tropical Storm ‘Pulasan’ will enter PAR on Tuesday night and will be locally named ‘Helen’.

In the 5 pm advisory ‘Pulasan’ was located at 1,980 km east of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 105 kilometers per hour. It was moving westward at 70 kilometers per hour.

Weather Specialist Rhea Torres told the Daily Manila Shimbun that ''Pulasan'' won’t contribute to enhancing the southwest monsoon as it is far up heading to East Taiwan.

Pagasa said‘Pulasan’ is expected to leave PAR on Wednesday afternoon if it sustains its speed. Marie Manalili/DMS