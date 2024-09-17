DOH ''concerned'' over spike in dengue cases

The Department of Health (DOH) Monday said it ''concerned'' over the rise in dengue cases but stopped short of declaring a national outbreak.

In a press conference, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said 208,965 cases this year is 68 percent higher compared to 124,157 cases in the last period last year.

"The Department is now concerned (over dengue). There are too many dengue cases being reported compared to last year," said Herbosa.

"Dengue cases continue to go up... Dengue has really become our top priority now," he added.

Herbosa said the DOH has detected clustering of cases in at least three regions.

"We have clustering of cases in Central Luzon, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas. NCR is also seeing a spike but not as high as the other three regions," said Herbosa.

"In these three regions, they are seeing more than 40 percent increase in cases. Some areas there have even declared state of calamity" he said.

Herbosa said even though DOH will not declare a national dengue outbreak, he asked concerned local government units to declare such in their areas.

Herbosa is renewing its call for people to help in eliminating breeding sites of the mosquito, like breeding sites for mosquitoes, such as old tires, pails, and., as these are the common areas that become breeding sites. DMS