Marcos to lead 1-year countdown concert for PH hosting of ‘Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025’

A concert for the one-year countdown to the Philippine hosting of the Federation Internationale De Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025 will be held at the Malacanan Palace Sunday evening.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos are expected to grace the concert along with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Secretaries Bienvenido Laguesma of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE); Maria Esperanza Christina Frasco of the Department of Tourism (DOT); and Amenah Pangandaman, of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Secretaries Ivan John Uy of the Information and Technology, as well as Arsenio Balisacan of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) will also attend.

Fabio Azevedo, General Manager of the FIVB and Ramon Suzara, President of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) are also expected to attend the concert along with over 800 guests including members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, and other government officials.

Some representatives from the private sector will also attend the concert.

The concert will showcase performances from the medalists of the World Championships of Performing Arts Team Philippines with an audio-visual presentation on the “Alas Pilipinas,” the country’s squad for the men’s and women’s indoor volleyball, sitting volleyball, and beach volleyball.

Marcos will be presented with commemorative gifts by Azevedo and Suzara to symbolize the official turnover of the 2025 Volleyball Men’s World Championship hosting to the Philippines and as a token of appreciation to the Philippines for formally accepting the hosting.

The Philippines secured the hosting rights for its proven track record of hosting major volleyball events and passionate fanbase. The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World will be held from September 12 to 28 next year at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It is expected to attract significant global sports enthusiasts, boosting tourism. The Philippines is the first Asian country to secure the hosting duties after Japan in 1998 and 2006. At least 32 national teams will compete for the championship title, including Alas Pilipinas of the Philippines.

The FIVB is a sole global volleyball regulatory body responsible for all forms of volleyball and its development. It was established in 1947 and located in Lausanne, Switzerland. It’s committed to supporting the growth of national teams and athletes across the globe through development programs.

It is also part of the Olympic Movement contributing to the success of the Olympic Games.

The PNVF, on the other hand, is a sole national federation volleyball in the Philippines formed in January 2021. It’s affiliated to the FIVB. It’s headed by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano as honorary chair. Ariel Paredes is chairman while Suzara is president. Presidential News Desk