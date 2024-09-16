At least six dead, 11 injured due to “Ferdie”, monsoon: NDRRMC

At least people died while 11 were injured due to the effects of Tropical Storm “Ferdie” and the southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Sunday.

NDRRMC said deaths were in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) while two others were in Soccsksargen.

The number of affected families was 47,166 or 203,197 individuals, of which 3,528 families or 13,825 persons were served inside evacuation centers while 4,720 families or 22,801 were taking shelter elsewhere.

A total of 1,093 families or 1,381 persons were pre-emptively evacuated.

Damage to infrastructure amounted to P200,000 in Western Visayas.

Six cities and towns in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and the Davao Region experienced power interruptions.

NDRRMC said 17 roads and three bridges were rendered impassable while 97 houses were damaged including 85 that are partially damaged and 12 that are totally damaged.

Three domestic flights were canceled in Mimaropa and the Bicol Region while ten seaports canceled their trips in Central Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

The government has provided up to P3,976,377.68 worth of assistance to families in the Bicol Region and Western Visayas. Jaspearl Tan/DMS