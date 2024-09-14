Storm ''Ferdie'' enters Philippine Area of Responsibility

Tropical Storm Bebinca entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was given local name Ferdie on Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Ferdie'' weakened from a severe tropical storm before noon.

Weather Specialist Daniel Villamil told The Daily Manila Shimbun '' Ferdie'' entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility around 6 pm and will remain in the country for 12 to 24 hours.

As of 4 pm, the eye of ''Ferdie'' was last spotted at 1,435 kilometer east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon with a maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometer per hour and gustiness up to 105 kilometers per hour while moving north-westward at a speed of 35 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa said that the southwest monsoon enhanced by the weather disturbance is expected to bring heavy to intense rains to Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Sorsogon, and Negros Occidental.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected on Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, the rest of Bicol Region and Visayas region, Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani.

In a radio interview, weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda said heavy to intense rains are expected to continue over the weekend while the weather in Metro Manila could improve around Sunday to Monday.

Another tropical cyclone may develop within PAR and called 'Gener' by early next week. 'Gener' may continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, said Pagasa. Marie Manalili/DMS