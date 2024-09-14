Defense, military chiefs assess infra developments in Palawan naval facility

Philippine defense and military chiefs conducted an assessment on the ongoing infrastructure developments at the naval facility in Palawan on Thursday.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief, said Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. with other military officials inspected the facilities at Naval Detachment in Oyster Bay which is "critical to enhancing the country’s external defense posture."

"This facility, along with projects in Balabac, are part of the priority projects instructed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to be fast-tracked in order to bolster the Philippines’ external defense capabilities," he said.

"They hold strategic importance and are crucial in external defense to protect Philippine sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea. Balabac is also pegged as a future forward operating base for the Philippine Air Force, which will significantly extend the nation’s air defense capabilities," he added.

During the visit, Teodoro, Brawner and other military officials also inspected ML Lapu Lapu, one of the civilian vessels used by the AFP for rotation and resupply mission for the troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. Robina Asido/DMS