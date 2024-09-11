FDI records $394 million net inflows in June; first semester level rises to $4.4 billion

Foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded $394 million net inflows in June, lower by 29 percent than the $555 million net inflows posted in June 2023.

The decline resulted from lower net inflows across all major FDI components. In particular, nonresidents’ net investments in debt instruments fell by 30 percent to $213 million from $304 million in June 2023.

Likewise, nonresidents’ net investments in equity capital (other than reinvestment of earnings) and their reinvestment of earnings decreased by 33.2 percent to $74 million (from $111 million) and 23.4 percent to $107 million (from $140 million), respectively.

Equity capital placements in June were sourced primarily from Japan, the United States, Sweden, and Singapore. These were invested mainly to the manufacturing, real estate, wholesale and retail trade, and 4) financial and insurance industries.

On a cumulative basis, FDI net inflows reached $4.4 billion in January-June 2024, higher by 7.9 percent than the $4.1 billion net inflows recorded in January-June 2023. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas