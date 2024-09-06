PH, China to resume talks on West Philippine Sea

Philippine and Chinese diplomats have agreed to resume talks in Beijing this month after a series of confrontations in the West Philippine Sea where the most recent was last week when a Chinese Coast Guard ship rammed one of the Philippine Coast Guard's biggest vessels three times in Escoda Shoal.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo disclosed this when asked by reporters Wednesday night at a diplomatic reception that China will host the next Bicameral Consultations Mechanism, where both countries tackle the issues on the West Philippine Sea.

China and the Philippines alternately host the BCM which began in 2017. The last BCM was held in Manila on July 2.

Asked if the talks in Beijing would include recent Chinese Coast Guard ramming of the Philippine Coast Guard ship, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, in Escoda Shoal, Manalo replied, “Hopefully.” DMS