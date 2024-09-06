Ambassador Endo welcomes the 11th batch of Nihongo partners

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya welcomed the 11th batch of Nihongo Partners to the Embassy of Japan. The ten Japanese language teachers were accompanied by representatives of the Japan Foundation Manila, led by director Suzuki Ben.

During the visit, Ambassador Endo expressed his sincere appreciation for the group’s commitment to promoting Japanese language and culture in the Philippines.

As the Nihongo Partners embark on their individual assignments in schools across the country, Ambassador Endo wished them all the best and expressed his confidence in their ability to enhance people-to-people and cultural relations between Japan and the Philippines.

The Nihongo Partners Program is a Japan Foundation initiative that dispatches Japanese language teachers to secondary schools in Asia.

Their goal is to assist local teachers and students and foster mutual understanding between Japan and the region. The 11th batch is expected to teach in schools in Metro Manila, Laguna, Batangas, and the Visayas region. Japan Information and Culture Center