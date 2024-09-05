Marcos says he is not ill, calls these ''fake'' news

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr denied rumors that he is ill when he made no public appearance last Tuesday as ''fake'' news.

"Do I look sick? That is what you should be guard for. Fake news like that," Marcos told Palace reporters in an ambush interview in Camp Aguinaldo on Wednesday.

"It's totally and completely fake. I do not even have a cold. I do not have anything wrong with me. I'm fine," he added.

Marcos attended the situation briefing at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on the effects of Severe Tropical Storm "Enteng" in Camp Aguinaldo.

He then went on an aerial inspection of the flood-affected areas in Metro Manila and Rizal.

"Now that the (storm) has passed, we are looking at the areas, which are in need and can be accessed (for relief operations)," Marcos said. DMS