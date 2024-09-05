NMC did not expect China Coast Guard to be '' too aggressive''

The National Maritime Council (NMC) were taken aback by China Coast Guard's recent aggressive action against BRP Teresa Magbanua in Escoda Shoal over the weekend.

In a television interview on Wednesday, NMC spokesperson Alexander Lopez admitted that they did not expect the China Coast Guard to respond too aggressively against BRP Teresa Magbanua when it heaved its anchor and tried to patrol the vicinity of Escoda Shoal last Aug. 31.

"Actually we were also surprised. We did not expect that they would become too aggressive", he said.

Lopez said BRP Teresa Magbanua was surrounded by Chinese vessels and rammed by a China Coast Guard ship for three times.

"To debunk the claim that we are going to make another BRP Sierra Madre (in Escoda Shoal), we heaved the anchor to show that we are not permanent there but we are going to patrol because this is ours," he said.

"We will maintain our presence in the area in whatever way, patrol. We will not leave that area. We will be resolute," he said.

In previous interview, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the Philippine Coast Guard's most expensive and largest vessels made in Japan incurred damaged on its bridge ring and its freeboard because of the ramming. Robina Asido/DMS