“Enteng” intensifies into severe tropical storm

Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal No.1 was raised over parts of Northern Luzon as “Enteng” re-intensified into a severe tropical storm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Heavy to intense rains, with rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters are possible over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro, said Pagasa.

Moderate to heavy rains, with rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters, are possible over Metro Manila and 11 areas, Pagasa said.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said signal number one was raised over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union, and Abra.

“Enteng” was last spotted 65 kilometers west-northwest of Laoag City.

It had maximum winds of 95 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 115 kilometers per hour. ''Enteng'' was moving westward at 10 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa said “Enteng” is expected to become a typhoon by Thursday.

It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday morning. Outside PAR, it is expected to make landfall in the southern mainland of China over the weekend. Jaspearl Tan/DMS