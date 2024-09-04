At least 10 dead, seven in Calabarzon, from ''Enteng'', monsoon: NDRRMC

At least 10 persons were reported dead due to Tropical Storm “Enteng” and the enhanced southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

Calabarzon accounted for the bulk of deaths, with seven, the NDRRMC said but the Philippine National Police said nine died.

The other deaths were in Central Visayas, with two, and one in Western Visayas, NDRRMC said.

The nine victims, three of which are minors including a one-year-old, are in Rizal, said Calabarzon police spokesperson Lt. Col. Chitadel Gaoiran said in a report.

Gaoiran said five drowned while four died in landslides.

Six others remain missing, with four in Rizal Province, ,Gaoiran said.

NDRRMC said 37,867 families or 147,024 individuals were affected.

Of this number, 8,866 families or 38,058 individuals were inside evacuation centers while 411 families or 1,756 individuals were served outside.

NDRRMC said three infrastructures were damaged in Bicol region, amounting to P200,000.

The number of damaged houses was 17 in the Bicol Region, Central Visayas, and Western Visayas wherein eight were partially damaged while nine were totally damaged.

Three areas in Calabarzon and the Bicol Region experienced water interruptions.

Eleven areas in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the Bicol Region had power interruptions, while the communication line in one area of the Bicol region was affected by “Enteng”.

NDRRMC said 54 roads and two bridges are not passable.

In an update, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it monitored 801 passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers, five vessels, 57 rolling cargoes, and five motorbancas stranded.

Meanwhile, 23 vessels and 34 motorbancas were taking shelter in Western Visayas, Bicol, Southern Tagalog, and Northwestern Luzon. DMS-Jaspearl Tan