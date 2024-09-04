Navy says presence of Chinese ships in WPS at its ''highest'' this year

The Philippine Navy recorded the ''highest'' number of Chinese vessels deployed in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) this year as the tension in the vicinity of Escoda Shoal rose in the past weeks.

According to the latest monitoring of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the number of Chinese vessels monitored within the nine features occupied by the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea increased to 203 (August 27 to September 2) from 163 (Aug. 20 to 26).

Philippine Navy spokesman for West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said"this is the highest we have recorded in the vicinity of our nine occupied features in WPS for this year.

"While it is not normal, it is within the range of the capability they could project in the South China Sea/West Philippine Sea," he said.

Trinidad said the Philippine Navy "attributes the surge to the attention given to Sabina/Escoda Shoal in the last few weeks."

"Nevertheless, the increase in numbers will not justify their illegal presence, their coercive and aggressive actions and their deceptive narratives. The Philippine Navy - and the AFP - will continue to perform its mandate to protect our territory as we uphold international law and contribute to regional peace and stability," he said.

Based on the latest monitoring of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) the highest number of Chinese vessels were deployed within the vicinity of Escoda Shoal with nine China Coast Guard vessels (CCGVs), nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships and 53 Chinese Maritime Militia vessels (CMMV) from August 27 to September 2.

It increased from seven CCGVs, six PLAN vessels and 40 CMMVs monitored in the vicinity of Escoda Shoal from Aug. 20 to 26.

The number of Chinese vessels in Escoda Shoal increased following the harassment against China Coast Guard against BRP Datu Sanday last August 25 and the interference of Chinese vessels in the resupply mission of Philippine Coast Guard for BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) on August 26, 2024. Robina Asido/DMS