Marcos admin optimistic about sign peace deal with CPP-NPA-NDF

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains optimistic that the government will finalize a peace agreement with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

“Very, very optimistic. Yes, within the term of the President ? or even before the term ends,” Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (PAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. told the Malacanang Press Corps on Monday.

Galvez made these remarks when asked how optimistic the government is that the peace negotiations with the CPP-NPA-NDF will be concluded during President Marcos’s administration.

Special Assistant to the President Secretary Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr., representing the government, and Luis Jalandoni, a member of the National Executive Council of the NDFP for the communist group, signed a joint communique in November last year.

The government and the NDFP, the political wing of the CPP and the NPA, have agreed on a principled and peaceful resolution to the armed conflict, recognizing the need for the Philippines to unite in the face of serious socioeconomic, environmental, and foreign security challenges.

Both sides agreed to engage in dialogues to establish a peace and transformation framework that focuses on addressing the socio-economic and political drivers of the armed conflict, aiming to finally end the more than five-decade-old communist insurgency.

Signing as witnesses were Galvez and retired General Emmanuel Bautista for the GRP, and Julieta de Lima, the Interim Chairperson of the negotiating panel of the NDFP, along with Coni Ledesma, a member of the NDFP negotiating panel.

Also signing was Special Representative Kristina Lie Revheim on behalf of the Royal Norwegian Government (RNG). Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide of the RNG graced the ceremony.

Galvez stated that exploratory talks between the two parties are still ongoing. He explained that both parties will develop a framework before reaching a final peace agreement.

“So, sa ngayon ongoing po ang ating constituency building, and also ongoing pa rin po ‘yung exploratory talks natin po,” Galvez said. Presidential News Desk