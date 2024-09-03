Marcos calls on MNLF to ensure credible 1st Bangsamoro regional polls

With less than a year before the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and other stakeholders in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to ensure its success.

“I also call on the MNLF and other stakeholders of BARMM to ensure a peaceful, orderly, and credible conduct of the 1st Bangsamoro Elections next year,” Marcos said during the opening of the 2024 National Peace Consciousness Month and the Commemoration of the 28th Anniversary of the 1996 Final Peace Agreement with the MNLF on Monday in Malacanang.

“The forthcoming election is an important reminder not only of the democracy that empowers us to mold our destinies but also of the visionaries who paved the way for the freedom that we [all] relish today,” he added.

The first parliamentary elections in BARMM are set to be held in May 2025.

In his speech, the President extended his gratitude to the MNLF, under the leadership of Chair Nur Misuari and Chair Muslimin Sema, for their “steadfast commitment as natural allies of the administration.”

Marcos also recognized the support of the MNLF in the government’s anti-terrorism campaign, particularly in the provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

He stressed that the MNLF, as well as international partners, can depend on the administration for the implementation of all signed peace agreements, ensuring security, inclusive progress, and stability not only in Mindanao but throughout the country.

Marcos noted that the peace processes with former revolutionary organizations such as the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, Cordillera Bodong Administration-Cordillera People’s Liberation Army, and the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade-Tabara Paduano Group ? now known as KAPATIRAN ? are now in the advanced stages of implementation.

“We are also implementing the Transformation Program, which aims to uplift the socio-economic conditions of MNLF combatants, [and] their families, and communities [as well]. In the spirit of convergence, I urge you to continue working with all stakeholders in the region towards accountable, transparent, and people-centered in governance in the [Region],” the President said.

“We are likewise encouraging you to engage in a [continuing] open and constructive [exchange and] dialogue with government instrumentalities to discuss the experiences and challenges of our people in Mindanao so that we can provide responsive policies [to serve you],” he added.

Marcos said that as peace and understanding have now been firmly rooted in the communities, the country should focus on transformation towards a more inclusive, peaceful, and progressive society.

“For us to move forward as a strong, undivided nation, the government will continue to pursue a principled and peaceful resolution to internal armed conflicts, with neither blame nor surrender, but with dignity for all,” the President said. Presidential News Desk