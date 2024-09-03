''Enteng'' makes landfall in Casiguran, Metro Manila under Signal Number One

Tropical Storm ''Enteng'' made landfall in Casiguran, Aurora and was over Quirino Province on Monday afternoon as areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two have gone down, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Metro Manila is among many areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One, which caused Malacanang to suspend work in government agencies and classes in public and private schools.

Floods struck in Rizal, with Antipolo struck by landslides,

But Metro Manila's orange rainfall warning, which means moderate to heavy rains, made Monday morning was lowered in the evening.

From Monday to Tuesday, rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters is expected over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Rizal, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region.

In the same period, rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters is expected over Ilocos Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Benguet, and the northern and central portions of Aurora.

Pagasa said ''Enteng'' had maximum winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 105 kilometers per hour when it was tracked at the vicinity of Maddela, Quirino as of 4 pm.

It was moving north-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour towards Cagayan Valley or northern Cordillera Administrative Region before turning west-northwest over the Babuyan Channel.

Under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two were Ilocos Norte, Apayao, the eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk), Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler).

Under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One were Batanes, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (Rosales, Asingan, Binalonan, Sison, San Manuel, Santa Maria, Balungao, San Quintin, Tayug, Umingan, Natividad, San Nicolas), Abra, the rest of Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, the eastern portion of Bulacan (Dona Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte, Obando, City of Meycauayan, Bocaue, Balagtas, Bustos, Baliuag, Pandi, Santa Maria, Marilao, Angat, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel), Metro Manila, Rizal, the northeastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan), and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands.