Three new mpox cases, with two from NCR: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) reported three more cases of mpox in the Philippines, two of which are located in the National Capital Region (NCR) to bring the total number to 17, including eight active cases.

In a statement, the DOH said" mpox surveillance systems report three more confirmed mpox cases - two in Metro Manila, and another in the Calabarzon."

The cases have '' the milder MPXV Clade II,'' said DOH.

With the newest cases likely having been gotten the virus through sexual contact, the DOH reiterated its call to avoid risky close and intimate, including sexual, contact with someone who is infectious.

"Prevention is also clear: avoid intimate contact, especially anonymous ones with multiple sexual partners," said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

The DOH said transmission may also happen through contaminated materials, such as used clothes or utensils, or with infected animals. DMS