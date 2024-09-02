''Enteng'' slightly intensifies, several areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1

Tropical depression “Enteng” slightly intensified over the waters of Northern Samar on Sunday with the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecasting it could be a tropical storm in 12 hours.

Several areas in Bicol region, Quezon, Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One. Metro Manila are among areas expected to have 50 millimeters to 100 millimeters of rainfall Sunday until Monday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said “Enteng” was last seen 100 kilometers off Catarman, Northern Samar, and was moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa said 100 to 200 millimeters of rain is expected in the Bicol Region, Samar and Northern Samar.

“Enteng” had maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised over parts of Luzon including the southeastern portion of Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan, Maddela), the northern portion of Aurora, Polillo Islands, the southern portion of mainland Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands.

It was also hoisted over some areas in the Visayas including Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and the northeastern portion of Leyte.

Pagasa said “Enteng” will turn more north northwestward or northward after emerging over the waters north of Camarines provinces and move over the waters east of Luzon.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, it is expected to turn northwestward initially, then westward while decelerating over the Luzon Strait.

Pagasa is also not ruling out the possibility of “Enteng” making landfall in Northern Luzon or Babuyan Islands by Thursday. Jaspearl Tan/DMS