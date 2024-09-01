English Articles

An official of the Department of Justice (DOJ) asserted on Saturday that fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, will receive the same treatment as anyone else facing criminal charges.

The statement was made in response to Quiboloy’s camp demanding a guarantee from the government that he will not undergo extradition proceedings to the United States in exchange for his surrender.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez stated that the Philippine government cannot guarantee Quiboloy won’t be turned over to the US.

“If that kind of treatment would be given to him, bakit hindi iyong mga pobreng tao na may kaso din?” Vasquez remarked before a news forum in Quezon City.

Vasquez emphasized that the country’s legal system continues to uphold the principle of fairness, citing the administration’s commitment to ensuring equitable treatment under the law.

“Fair is fair. Ang vision at saka mantra ng administrasyon natin tungkol sa bagay na iyan ay ang administrasyong Marcos ay pantay-pantay na paglahad ng batas at paghabol noong may kasalanan. At i-expect naman nila that things will be acted upon fairly,” he said.

“The wheel of justice is working perfectly fine. It maybe grinding slowly but it does work,” he added.

Quiboloy’s camp had demanded a written assurance from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla that the US would not interfere with his legal battles in the Philippines.

In 2021, Quiboloy and nine other members of his sect were indicted in the US for sex trafficking. Quiboloy has been placed on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list. Presidential News Desk