Japan-owned firm opens first solar power generation system

A Japanese-owned steel service center unveiled their first solar power generation system on Friday in Carmona, Cavite.

MM Steel Service Center Corp., established in 1990, is owned by Marubeni-Itochu Steel, Inc. and Metal One Corp. recently partnered with Advantec Philippines, Inc. in setting up a solar power generation system.

The 320 kilowatt peak installed solar power generation system is expected to reduce the electricity consumption of MM Steel Service Center Corp, by over 70 percent and reduce CO2 emissions by 160 tons.

The installation of the solar panels started before the end of June and finished two days before September this year.

Noriaki Sanada, president of Advantec Philippines, Inc., presented an overview of the solar power generation system.

He said they used 580 watts of mono silicon solar panels and the total number of the solar panels with a total of over 500 pieces altogether.

Sanada added that the monthly breakdown of electricity bills of the factory resulted in a power bill of over P8 million per year.

"As of now MM Steel, they are paying 8 million pesos. However, they can save 73 percent of their consumption by solar. Therefore, the estimated saving bill is 6 million pesos per year." Sanada said.

In addition to solar panels, a hybrid inverter that can conserve and supply energy while the solar panels can't operate, especially during night time, was introduced.

Advantec Philippines, Inc. is a Japanese company which has been specializing in semiconductor and renewable energy for 20 years. Their office in the Philippines was established in 2016. In 2023, Advantec was established which focuses on renewable energy. Marie Manalili/DMS