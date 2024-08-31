AFP eyes to get more mid-range capability missile systems

BAGUIO CITY -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is eyeing to acquire more mid-range capability missile systems as part of its effort to build the country's credible deterrent posture amid growing tension in the region.

This was mentioned by AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner as he confirmed the arrival of Brahmos, an Indian-made mid-range missile system in the country.

"We already have the Brahmos mid-range missile systems. We are wanting to get more of the latest weapon systems. That includes the mid-range capability," he said in a press conference after the Mutual Defense Board - Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) meeting on Thursday.

Brawner said "one of the objectives of the AFP transformation roadmap is for us to transform the AFP in its current state to a world class armed forces."

"With that comes along the capability advancement that we want to achieve. Part of that advancement is trying to get in the latest weapon systems that are out there in order for us to develop a deterrent effect. So one of the modern weapons are of course the missile systems," he said.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs chief, said the technical inspection for the acceptance of the "the first batch of Brahmos, that arrived to the Philippines last April 2024" is still ongoing.

"Technical Inspection and Acceptance Committee (TIAC) still ongoing for the first batch delivery which includes storage facility and equipment, and the missile itself? basically, the weapons systems," he said.

"The Chief of Staff wanted (to acquire) more missile systems or advanced weapons systems that includes missile systems or missile capability for the armed forces for our deterrence and capability of the AFP," he added.

Brawner did not say from which country they are planning to acquire the additional mid-range capabilities but it can be noted that the Armed Forces of the Philippines are conducting a series of familiarity training with the US Army's MRC missile system that was deployed here for the Balikatan exercise last April 2024.

"The objective is for us to train together with our strategic ally on the use of modern weapon systems. That is why we are very thankful that the United States comes to the Philippines every year during Balikatan exercises. Not just during Balikatan exercises but the other exercises bringing with them the latest weapon systems that they have. So that they could also expose the Philippine forces to the use of these modern weapons," he said.

During the 2+2 with the United States last month, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. stressed the importance of building the country's credible deterrent posture as the US donated $500 million additional assistance for the modernization of the AFP and Philippine Coast Guard.

In a recent interview, Teodoro said the Philippines should make itself stronger to deter an armed attack amid the increasing tension due to the aggressive actions of China in the West Philippines Sea. Robina Asido/DMS