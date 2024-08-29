Two more mpox cases found in NCR, Calabarzon: DOH

Two more mpox cases have been detected in the Philippines, bringing the total active cases to five, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the DOH said that a 26-year-old female from Metro Manila and a 12-year-old male in Calabarzon were infected with the milder Clade II variant.

“All are the milder MPXV Clade II," Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

“The situation strengthens our health system. We can find, test, and treat mpox. We will be ready should Clade Ib get here,” he added.

Clade Ib is a newer strain of mpox which is a mutation of Clade I. Jaspearl Tan/DMS