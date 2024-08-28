Mayor who allegedly masterminded shooting of a congressman, security six years ago arrested

A mayor who is the alleged mastermind in the killing of a partylist congressman and security a few days before Christmas six years ago was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Mayor Carlwyn Baldo of Daraga, Albay, the alleged mastermind in the assassination of Ako Bicol party-list representative Rodel Bacotabe in 2018, was arrested in Camalig town yesterday.

Teams from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Bicol regional police nabbed Mayor Carlwyn Baldo of Daraga, Albay along Nuyda Avenue around 12:45 a.m., CIDG director Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco told reporters in an interview.

Baldo was with his lawyer when policemen served him with a copy of a warrant of arrest for murder issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 3 Judge Acerey Pacheco.

Francisco said they have been tracking down Baldo when he went into hiding after the court issued a warrant against him on Aug. 21.

According to Francisco, Baldo was the mastermind for the killing of Batocabe and his security escort, Senior Police Officer 1 Orlando Diaz, while attending an activity for senior citizens on Dec. 22, 2018. DMS