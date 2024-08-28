Trust and performance ratings of Marcos rise, Duterte's declines: OCTA

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s trust and performance rating rose slightly, while Vice President Sara Duterte’s declined, a latest survey by OCTA Research released Tuesday showed.

Based on the Tugon ng Masa survey conducted from June 30 to July 5, 71 percent trust Marcos, which was two percentage points higher than the 69 percent recorded in the first quarter survey.

Ten percent distrust him and 19 percent are undecided, the survey said.

Meanwhile, the trust rating of Duterte declined to 65 percent from 68 percent in the previous quarter.

Eleven percent distrust her while 24 percent are undecided.

In terms of performance, 68 percent of adult Filipinos say they are satisfied with Marcos’ performance, which is three percentage points higher than the 65 percent recorded in the first quarter survey.

Ten percent of Filipinos say they are dissatisfied with his performance while 22 percent are undecided.

Duterte, however, also experienced a drop in her performance rating, with 60 percent saying they were satisfied with her performance from 64 percent in the previous quarter.

Twelve percent are unsatisfied with her performance while 28 percent are undecided.

According to OCTA, this is the first time Marcos had a higher trust and performance rating than Duterte since they took over in June 2022.

The poll was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adult Filipinos in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, and Mindanao. Jaspearl Tan/DMS