Davao court orders PNP to remove barriers in KOJC compound

A Davao court ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to remove barriers at its entry points at the gates of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Compound.

The Davao Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 issued an order against the PNP, citing that the police have violated their “religious freedom and academic rights”.

“The Court is not unaware of the recent incidents affecting the right to life, liberty, safety of the petitioners, its officers, and members. The restrictions and control imposed by the PNP (Region) XI over and within the compound of KOJC and JMCFI (Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc.) noticeably trampled not only the property rights of the petitioners, its officers, and members but also the exercise of their religious freedom and academic rights, which are guaranteed by the Constitution,” the order read.

“Hence, this Court under the current situation, sees the urgency to direct the PNP XI to immediately cease and desist from any act or omission that threatens the life, liberty, or security as well as the properties of the petitioners,” it added.

The court also directed the Davao police to “remove all forms of barricades, barriers or blockades that bar the access to and from the subject compound and hinder petitioners’ religious, academic, and proprietary rights and pursuit thereof by its officers and members within and surrounding the premises.”

Col. Jean Fajardo, Philippine National Police spokesperson, said the manhunt for preacher Apollo Quiboloy and his four associates in the arrest warrant from two courts which began on Saturday will continue.

The court decision is not a restraining order, she added. Fajardo said the PNP will file a petition seeking to clarify the scope of its order.

Fajardo believes Quiboloy and his four associates are still inside the compound.

According to reports, police arrested 18 KOJC members after they dispersed their rally on Monday.

The arrested members are facing charges of obstruction of justice. Jaspearl Tan/DMS