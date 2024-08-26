DMW assures safe evacuation, repatriation of Pinoy workers in Lebanon

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) guaranteed the safe evacuation and repatriation of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by conflicts in Lebanon.

“I cannot disclose the details of our evacuation, repatriation plans but rest assured there are evacuation points in country and out of the country and mayroong shelter na nakahanda, and we have been communicating,” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

Cacdac stated that they “have been ready since last year,” following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prepare for any possible problems that may arise from the growing disputes in the Middle East.

“Ang ating Pangulo ay may direktiba na paghandaan ang anumang contingency sa bahagi na iyan sa Middle East ? whether it’s Israel or Lebanon or the West Bank. Handa tayo diyan and together with the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) Ambassador (Raymond) Balatbat in Beirut and our Labor Attache Alex Padaen were ready with any contingency sa Lebanon,” Cacdac said.

According to Cacdac, the dispute is occurring on the border between Northern Israel and Southern Lebanon, where he reported that no Filipinos are left in the said border areas.

“However, may southern cities…kasi border towns, southern cities, gitna Beirut ? iyong 11,300 na Filipinos karamihan nandoon sa Beirut sa gitna. May southern cities in between the border towns and the central part Beirut nandodoon mga less than a hundred and we are now in the process of evacuating them and again may shelters tayo,” Cacdac explained.

Cacdac also reported that there are 45 Filipinos in the process of repatriation.

“It’s taking a bit of time with the Immigration authorities sa Lebanon but we are patient in a sense that they are all safe and just ready to be flown home. Bukas pa naman ang Beirut International at nagdadasal tayo na hindi lalala ang sitwasyon,” he said. Presidential News Desk