Manila Water will cut in some areas in Rizal Province, Quezon City

Manila Water will cut supply in some areas in Rizal Province and Quezon City due to repair and maintenance activities next week.

According to Manila Water the repair and maintenance activities that will be conducted from August 27 to 29 will affect parts of Cainta, Antipolo, Taytay and Binangonan in Rizal and Quezon City.

"Manila Water is advising all residents of affected areas to store enough water to supply their needs during any service improvement activity," it stated.

"These are sudden or unexpected emergency repairs being undertaken to restore your normal water supply faster and to minimize water losses. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," it added.

The activities include valve maintenance, line meter replacement and line maintenance.

After the repair activity and once water service is restored, Manila Water calls the consumers to conduct 'flushing' by letting the water flow out from the taps for a few minutes until it becomes clear. Robina Asido/DMS