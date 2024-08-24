「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,830
$100=P5620

8月24日のまにら新聞から

Manila Water will cut in some areas in Rizal Province, Quezon City

［ 156 words｜2024.8.24｜英字 (English) ］

Manila Water will cut supply in some areas in Rizal Province and Quezon City due to repair and maintenance activities next week.

According to Manila Water the repair and maintenance activities that will be conducted from August 27 to 29 will affect parts of Cainta, Antipolo, Taytay and Binangonan in Rizal and Quezon City.

"Manila Water is advising all residents of affected areas to store enough water to supply their needs during any service improvement activity," it stated.

"These are sudden or unexpected emergency repairs being undertaken to restore your normal water supply faster and to minimize water losses. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," it added.

The activities include valve maintenance, line meter replacement and line maintenance.

After the repair activity and once water service is restored, Manila Water calls the consumers to conduct 'flushing' by letting the water flow out from the taps for a few minutes until it becomes clear. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2024年8月24日 次の記事2024年8月24日