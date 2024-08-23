Marcos admin to distribute remaining 800k hectares of land until 2028

The Marcos Administration is eyeing to distribute the remaining over 800,000 hectares of land to beneficiaries until the end of 2028.

This was revealed by Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado Estrella III in an interview on Wednesday.

“Until 2028, mayroon pang mahigit 800,000 hectares kaming ipamimigay,” Estrella said.

“(D)ahil nadiskubre na namin kung papaano, nakabuwelo na tayo, palagay ko God-willing, kung pagkatapos ng term ng ating Pangulo mapamimigay natin lahat ‘yun,” he added.

Estrella said they will also give 100,000 Certificate of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) within this year.

“Mayroon pang isang daang libo na ipapamigay pa kami para sa itong taon na ito,” Estrella said.

He also expressed optimism that the remaining hectares of land will be distributed within the term of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., especially that concerning agencies works in unity.

“It looks like kaya natin. Kasi nahanap na namin ‘yung paraan para mapabilis,” Estrella said.

“Ang problema kasi noon kaya mabagal ang labas ng mga titulo ‘no, kasi hindi nagco-coordinate noon ang LRA ? ang Land Registration Authority, ang mga registered deeds, ang DENR, at ganoon din ang Department of Agrarian Reform. Ngayon, nagkakaisa kami,” he added.

Estrella also reiterated the President’s directive to fast track land distributions, by which the DAR official assured it’s being done.

According to Estrella, they have distributed more than 26,000 land titles in six months on their first year, 69,000 the following year, and 45,000 in six months this year. Presidential News Desk