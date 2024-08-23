23 Pinoy seafarers safe from latest attack: DMW

Twenty-three Filipino seafarers on board the oil tanker MT Sounion are safe after the latest attacks in the Red Sea, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Thursday.

In an online media conference, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they have received confirmation regarding the status of the 23 Filipino crew members in the Greek-flagged crude oil tanker.

"The crew are safe and sound and the last word we had is there are naval security forces already in the area," Cacdac added.

He said the seafarers are looking to be repatriated after their rescue.

Cacdac said this was relayed to him by no less than a Filipino member of the vessel's crew.

On Wednesday, the MT Sounion was subjected to multiple missile attacks by more than a dozen people on two small boats.

The attack took place west of Yemen and west of the Red Sea. DMS