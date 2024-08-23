Marcos bares FL’s ‘very quiet’ birthday celebration in Baguio City

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he joined First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in Baguio City for a “very quiet” celebration of her birthday.

The First Lady turned 65 on Wednesday.

“Si First Lady ‘pag birthday niya, nagtatago lagi. Gusto niya tahimik na tahimik lang. Kaya ‘yung party niya was last Thursday pa para makaalis na siya, magbabakasyon na siya,” Marcos said during a media interview in Malacanang.

“So, that was, galing lang ako doon. I came from Baguio. We always stay in Baguio for her birthday. Very quiet,” the President said when asked about the First Lady’s birthday celebration.

Marcos took to social media Wednesday his greeting for his wife.

“To my beautiful wife Liza Marcos, on this day, you deserve to slow down and be celebrated by those who hold you dearest,” President Marcos said in his Facebook post.

“Sandro, Simon, Vincent and I are most grateful for you. Happy birthday, my First Lady!” President Marcos added.

The President’s greeting came with a collage of photos of the First Lady and their family. Presidential News Desk