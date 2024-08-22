Two perish in Marikina fire

Two senior citizens died in a fire that broke out in a residential area in Marikina City early Wednesday.

The fire in Barangay Fortune that was first reported at 12:36 am reached the 2nd alarm at 12:45 am before it was declared under control at 1:01 am and finally extinguished around 01:39 am.

Arson Investigator Fire Officer 1 Niel Pon did not name the victims but he confirmed that the fatalities were couples aged 80 (husband) and 84 (wife).

The Bureau of Fire Protection is still conducting an investigation on the cause of fire which originated in front of the bedroom area on the ground floor of the two storey house of the victims located at 98 Champaca II in Barangay Fortune.

Based on the initial assessment, the damage to properties reached around P200,000 while a total of 24 families or 94 individuals were affected because of the fire. Robina Asido/DMS