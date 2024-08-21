NMC remains committed to using diplomatic approach in Sabina Shoal incident

The National Maritime Council (NMC) said Tuesday that it remains committed to pursuing a diplomatic approach in responding to the collision incident near Sabina Shoal in line with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s directive.

This comes after the National Task Force West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said that two China Coast Guard (CCG) ships rammed into two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels near Escoda Shoal as they headed to Lawak and Patag Islands for a resupply mission.

In a statement, the NMC said: “The Philippines expresses serious concern over the deliberate harassment and infringement by China against Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea. The government remains committed to the President's directive for a diplomatic approach and the peaceful resolution of disputes.”

It said that the actions of China did not help in confidence building and improving the relationship between the two nations.

“These illegal actions do not contribute to confidence-building measures necessary for the improvement of relations on the basis of mutual respect and for a rules-based international order. Hence, the Philippines urges China to refrain from aggressive actions and adhere to international law,” the NMC said.

In a Palace briefing, NMC spokesperson and retired Vice Admiral Alexander Lopez said that “kinetic actions” against China would not be in the best interest of the country.

“If you’re referring to more kinetic actions, that will not be in the best interest of our country and of China, and even in the region,” Lopez said.

“We can never go wrong by using this diplomatic and peaceful approach and we are compliant to the Code of Conduct that we have signed in 2002 that among others, parties will exercise restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or even escalate the dispute in the area among others,” he added.

Lopez said the government is considering filing another diplomatic protest.

“One of those actions that we are considering, as you all know, in any activities naman in the past, our Department of Foreign Affairs would probably file a diplomatic protest or note verbale ? and this is seriously being studied by the Department of Foreign Affairs,” he said.

He added that the PCG is “gathering all the pieces of evidence that would debunk the claim of China” that the Philippines initiated the collision. Jaspearl Tan/DMS