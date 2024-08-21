More modern weapons may arrive, official says

Amid China's demand for the quick removal of the United States Army Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile defense system in the Philippines, a senior government official said more modern weapons may arrive.

The MRC was brought to the country by the US Army as part of this year's Balikatan exercises that run from April 22 to May 10, 2024.

A senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the presence of US missile defense capability in the country was due to the activities of China in the region.

"It's (MRC) here because of what they (China) do," a government official source said.

"We should expect more of this modern weaponry such as the MRC," the source added.

In a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday, Col. Louie Dema-ala, Philippine Army public affairs office chief, said the MRC is still being used in this year's ongoing Salaknib exercise between the US and Philippine Army.

"Yes right now our Salaknib exercise phase is still ongoing... so as long as it's here we’ll be maximizing its utilization in training our personnel particularly in the Army Artillery Regiment," he said.

He added that the MRC involvement in Salaknib "is more on orientation, familiarization of that capability".

Dema-ala said the use of MRC in military exercises in the Philippines may be extended depending on the result of the Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board meeting between the United States and the Philippines set on August 29 in Baguio.

"Yes, the planning phase for the next iterations of the exercises is ongoing. It is upon the final decision of the higher quarters. They will discuss if its use will be extended or if this kind of capabilities will still be used in the next iteration of exercises," he said. Robina Asido/DMS