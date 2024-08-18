PH sought red notice from Interpol for Teves’ arrest: DOJ

The Philippines sought a red notice from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for the arrest of former lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported on Saturday.

In a news forum in Quezon City, DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the red notice will inform Timor-Leste about the arrest warrant issued by the Philippines against the fugitive ex-congressman.

Teves is currently in Timor-Leste, where authorities are processing the Philippines’ request for his extradition.

“Ang Pilipinas nanghingi sa Interpol ng Red Notice. Ano itong Red Notice na ito? Para ho bigyan ng notisiya iyong isang member state para i-implement ang warrant of arrest na inisyu ng Pilipinas,” Vasquez said.

“Itong warrant of arrest na ito inisyu ng Pilipinas based on the Philippine judicial processes,” he explained.

The DOJ official said Teves could not be deported yet to the Philippines because his case is still pending in Timor-Leste.

“Si Congressman Arnie Teves, pending pa iyong kaso niya, bakit? Kasi nasa judicial processes,” he explained.

Vasquez said four principles govern Interpol’s decision to bring a fugitive back to the country requesting extradition.

They are the independence and sovereignty of each member state; neutrality; cooperation; and respect for human rights.

The same principles will be used for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the head of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ group believed to be in hiding somewhere in the Davao region, Vasquez added. Presidential News Desk