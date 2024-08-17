Marcos appoints Negros Occidental congressman as new head of TESDA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Negros Occidental Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez as the new director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) following the resignation of Suharto Mangudadatu.

Benitez, representative of the Third Congressional District of Negros Occidental and Chairperson of the Committee on Housing and Urban Development in the House of Representatives, brings with him a wealth of experience in education, development, and public service.

Benitez, who has a doctorate in Philosophy, is known for championing legislation that promotes new development paradigms balancing social equity, economic growth, and ecological sustainability.

His advocacy for digital transformation, education reform, and technological innovation will be crucial in steering TESDA’s programs to meet the demands of the evolving job market and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He will continue the administration’s commitment to upholding the vision of TESDA as a key player in nation-building by providing high-quality education and training to Filipino workers, particularly those in the most disadvantaged sectors of society.

The Office of the President extends its gratitude to outgoing Director General Suharto Mangudadatu for his dedicated service and contributions to TESDA during his tenure.

Benitez is expected to assume his new role immediately and will outline his strategic priorities for TESDA in the coming weeks. Presidential News Desk