Yulo will go to Japan in October to thank Japanese coach

As he bagged two gold medals in the recent Olympic games, Carlos Yulo is planning to personally thank his former Japanese coach in the Land of the Rising Sun in October, government radio reported on Thursday.

Yulo and Gymnastics Association of the Philippines President Cynthia Carrion are planning to visit coach Munehiro Kugimiya who made a significant contribution in building his career by helping him to get a scholarship program to train in Japan in 2016.

Yulo ended his training stint with Kugimiya in 2023.

Carrion and Yulo will also visit and thank individuals and institutions that helped them, including the Japan Gymnastics Association and the Japanese Olympic Committee.

As the residents of Manila and Pasay welcomed the homecoming of Yulo in a parade on Wednesday, Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya joined the Filipinos in celebrating.

"Truly a time for celebration! We join the Philippines in welcoming the return of your stellar athletes after their incredible Paris 2024 Olympics journey. Shattering world records and defying expectations, you've shown us all what Filipino determination and grit is all about!," he said in his account on X (formerly Twitter).

Endo congratulated Yulo upon his victory when he won his first medal in the floor exercise on August 3, saying that Japan "is honored to have been part of your historic victory for the Philippines."

When Yulo pocketed his second gold medal in the vault on August 4, Endo said: ''Absolutely stunned to witness yet another awe-inspiring performance by Carlos Yulo! History has been made for the Philippines as you become the nation’s first two-time Olympics champion. Japan celebrates your tremendous victory & we can’t wait to see what you do next!

Toyota Motor Philippines announced on Thursday, that it will reward a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to Yulo.

"Your Toyota Motor Philippines family is honored to give you, Carlos Edriel P. Yulo, your very own Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. We hope this vehicle helps bring you to greater heights. We are excited to see where your journeys can further take you," the company stated.

"As part of Toyota's global start your impossible movement, we are also looking forwards to work with you on your chosen advocacy, which is food security especially for children in need. Enjoy the freedom to move! Thank you for bringing immense thrill, joy and pride to the nation," it added. Robina Asido/DMS