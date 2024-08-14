Double Olympic gold medallist Yulo leads arrival of Philippine team

By Robina Asido

PASAY CITY -- Gymnast Carlos Yulo, the country's first double Olympic gold medallist, in the recent Paris Games arrived in the country on Tuesday night.

Yulo and the 17-man Philippine team arrived in Villamor Airbase in Pasay City around 7 pm.

''I am so happy. Thank you very much for those who supported and prayed for us. May the Lord bless you. Our victory is for the country,'' Yulo told government television upon arriving.

He said he will compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Yulo said he will take a rest after the Paris Games.

They went to Malacanang Palace for dinner with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos.

Marcos wore the black Philippine jersey when he spoke before the athletes at the Palace. ''This is the one you gave to me during the sendoff. I never thought how proud I would be to wear it again because of the brilliant performance of our athletes,'' he said.

''We had a beautiful result and that is what we are celebrating now,'' he added.

The team were welcomed by their families, friends, students of Villamor Airbase Elementary School and troops of the Philippine Air Force.

During their arrival, Yulo held a Philippine flag with boxing bronze medallist Nesthy Petecio when they went down the chartered Philippine Airline plane at the Maharlika Presidential Hangar in Villamor Airbase.

Yulo won two gold medals after dominating the floor exercise and vault events at the Bercy Arena.

Boxer Petecio took her second Olympic medal, a bronze, for women's featherweight . Aira Villegas won the bronze medal for women's flyweight.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the country's first gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. DMS