JICA to support BARMM’s sectoral growth after 2025 elections

By Jaspearl Tan

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will focus on supporting the sectoral development of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) after the 2025 elections.

At a forum commemorating the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), JICA Executive Senior Vice President Katsura Miyazaki said they plan to focus on developing agriculture, fisheries, and private sectors to promote its economic growth.

“Looking ahead to the establishment of a Bangsamoro government by-election in 2025, adding to the current effort on institutional building, capacity development, improvement of livelihood of MILF combatants, and infrastructure development, such as road network and water supply, JICA intends to focus more on sectoral development to foster regional economic growth," Miyazaki said.

These sectors, such as agriculture, fisheries, and the private sector, will receive targeted support to stimulate development,” she said.

“JICA will continue to closely monitor the security situation in the Bangsamoro region, including the mainland Mindanao and the Sulu islands. We will provide direct assistance based on principles of inclusiveness and regional balance,” she added

The CAB was the last peace agreement that the Philippine government signed with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in March 2014, which resulted in the creation of the BARMM.

Miyazaki said they will continue to work to bring peace to the region through its development so that it will not return to their past of engaging in armed conflict.

For his part, JICA President Akihiko Tanaka said that to encourage job creation and economic growth in BARMM, it was important to “attract Investments, encourage the development of the private sector that ensure the fair distribution of resources.”

“This will enable all individuals and communities in the BARMM to enjoy the long-term evidence of peace,” he added.

“Through continuous coordination, commitment to inclusiveness, and human security, we can ensure a brighter future for the BARMM,” Tanaka said. DMS